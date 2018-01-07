Tulsa Church Accepting Donations For Homeless Vets

A Tulsa church needs help giving back to Green Country veterans.

Hope Unitarian Church near 81st and Sheridan is collecting gloves, hats, scarves, and coats for vets who don't have a place to stay during the winter.

Church leaders say many veterans live in tents to avoid the loud noises of a homeless shelter.

"Veterans have done service to our country and we'd like to give back and show them that we support the sacrifices they've made on all of our behalf," said Reverend Cathey Edwards with Hope Unitarian Church.

The initiative is part of a partnership with the Community Service Council of Tulsa.

Donation hours are Monday-Friday 9am-3pm and Sundays from 9am-1pm.

To find out more about how you can help, visit their Facebook page.