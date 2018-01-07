Tulsa Police Search For Dollar General Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for a man wanted in an armed robbery of a North Tulsa Dollar General store.

Police said the robbery happened just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning at 28th street North and Peoria.

Officers said a man dressed in all black wearing a mask came into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded cash.

After the clerk handed over cash from the register, police said the man ran out of the store.

The amount of cash taken is unknown.

Police are still searching for the man.

If you know anything about this crime you're asked to call Crimestoppers.