The cause of a Broken Arrow house fire is under investigation after crews worked to subdue flames Sunday night.

BA fire crews were called to the house near Atlanta and Main around 7:30 Sunday night.

Crews say no one was home at the time of the fire, but there was a dog inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the dog and put out the flames, but they say there is significant damage to the home.

Crews say suspicious activity is not suspected.