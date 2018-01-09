Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Tulsa Apartment

A man is in custody for firing a gun at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 09, 2018, at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in the 1700 block of South Memorial Drive.

Callers told police they heard multiple shots coming from outside an upstairs apartment, possibly from a shotgun.

Officers shut down traffic in the area and tried to contact the person inside the apartment, later identified as 48-year-old Martin Luther Reed Jr.

They said Reed opened the door of the apartment several times and went outside once holding a handgun before going back inside and closing the door.

Police said family members got to the scene and police let them talk with Reed. Family told police Reed may have been on PCP.

Reed eventually left the apartment and followed officers’ commands. Officers said they found a .45-caliber handgun inside the apartment and spent casings by the doorway.

Police said no one else seems to be involved in the incident and there is no evidence anyone was shot.

Police said Reed was arrested on complaints of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.