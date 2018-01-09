Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Tulsa Apartment - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Arrested For Firing Gun At Tulsa Apartment

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in custody for firing a gun at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Tulsa Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 09, 2018, at the Autumn Ridge Apartments in the 1700 block of South Memorial Drive.

Callers told police they heard multiple shots coming from outside an upstairs apartment, possibly from a shotgun.

Officers shut down traffic in the area and tried to contact the person inside the apartment, later identified as 48-year-old Martin Luther Reed Jr.

They said Reed opened the door of the apartment several times and went outside once holding a handgun before going back inside and closing the door.

Police said family members got to the scene and police let them talk with Reed. Family told police Reed may have been on PCP.

Reed eventually left the apartment and followed officers’ commands. Officers said they found a .45-caliber handgun inside the apartment and spent casings by the doorway.

Police said no one else seems to be involved in the incident and there is no evidence anyone was shot.

Police said Reed was arrested on complaints of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.