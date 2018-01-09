Haskell County Most Wanted Arrested In Stigler

Haskell County Sheriff's Department said they arrested the county's most wanted suspect Monday, January 8 in Stigler.

Kenneth Franklin Work was caught as he tried to run out the back of a home while Sheriff Tim Turner spoke to someone who lived there, HCSD posted.

Deputies said when the 33-year-old man was captured, he was carrying a marijuana pipe with residue.

Work has a long history of drug-related convictions and was on probation through the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, according to HCSD's Facebook page.

Stigler Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.