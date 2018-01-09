TPD: Man Shot At Apartment Complex

Tulsa police are investigating after they say a man was shot at Comanche Park Apartments at 36th Street North and North Peoria Tuesday evening.

Six TPD units, Tulsa Fire and EMSA all responded to the apartment complex where they say the suspect was going door to door at the complex, asking for another person by name.

Police say a man answered the door at one of the apartments and the suspect shot the victim in his side.

The victim was alert and talking to police before being transported, police say.

Officers say they know who the suspect is and hope to have him in custody soon.

