Tulsa Fatal Fire Victim Identified

Family members have identified the child who died in a Tulsa house fire early Wednesday.

They tell News On 6, Carabelle Douglas would have turned 2 years old in March.

The fire department got the call at 12:20 a.m. to the home in the 8200 block of East 33rd Street.

Fire Captain Stan May says the fire, which was knocked down quickly, was contained to the child's bedroom and a nearby hallway.

He says a 30-year-old woman made it out of the home, where EMSA paramedics found her after she collapsed in the front yard. Family members tell News On 6, the woman is being treated in a Tulsa hospital's intensive care unit. A man and another child were also in the house at the time, but firefighters say they were not injured.

Investigators are now trying to determine how the fire started.

The grandmother of Carabelle Douglas, gave News On 6 a video of the child...