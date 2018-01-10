Tulsa Fatal Fire Victim Identified - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Fatal Fire Victim Identified

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Family members have identified the child who died in a Tulsa house fire early Wednesday.

They tell News On 6, Carabelle Douglas would have turned 2 years old in March.

The fire department got the call at 12:20 a.m. to the home in the 8200 block of East 33rd Street.

Fire Captain Stan May says the fire, which was knocked down quickly, was contained to the child's bedroom and a nearby hallway. 

He says a 30-year-old woman made it out of the home, where EMSA paramedics found her after she collapsed in the front yard.  Family members tell News On 6, the woman is being treated in a Tulsa hospital's intensive care unit.  A man and another child were also in the house at the time, but firefighters say they were not injured.

Investigators are now trying to determine how the fire started.

The grandmother of Carabelle Douglas, gave News On 6 a video of the child...

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.