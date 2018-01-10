Emmylou Harris Coming To Tulsa's Brady Theater

Grammy Award winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Emmylou Harris is coming to Tulsa in October.

Harris will play at the Brady Theater on October 10th.

The singer, songwriter has worked with numerous artists during her career. That list includes Bob Dylan, John Denver, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Neil Young and Roy Orbison.

Tickets for the concert are going on sale January 19th at the Brady Box Office at 800-514-3849 and online at www.brady theater.com.