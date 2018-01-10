2 Transported, Including Suspect After Shooting In Norman

The Norman Police Department confirms officers are responding to an active shooter situation.

An active shooter was stopped after a good Samaritan stepped in to help the intended victim at a Norman business.

According to the Norman Police Department, officers responded to the scene at Bergey Windpower Co. located at 2200 Industrial Blvd., around 2:30 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: NPD is working an active shooter situation in the 2200 Industrial Blvd. Please avoid the area. All updates will be released via Twitter due to ongoing active situation. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) January 10, 2018

Norman Police Spokesperson Sarah Jensen said a domestic situation between a wife and husband was taking place inside of the business.

The suspect intended to shoot his wife when a co-worker intervened. In that tussle, the co-worker was shot and the suspect was also shot with his own weapon.

Upon arrival, officers quickly contained the scene.

Police said both the co-worker and shooter were transported to a local hospital. The shooter is stable and the female victim is in surgery. Police said the suspect will be taken into custody.

Around 4:45 p.m., Norman police located the suspect's car and called the bomb squad to search the vehicle. Authorities were unsure if there are any explosives inside the vehicle, but were checking as a precaution.

UPDATE: As part of the ongoing investigation, NPD has activated their Hazardous Devices Unit to ensure the safety of the scene — Norman Police (@normanokpd) January 10, 2018

Just before 6 p.m., Norman police gave an "all clear" and said the scene was safe.

The suspect and victim's names have not been released. The shooting is still under investigation.

