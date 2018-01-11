Tahlequah Man Sentenced For 2016 Burglary

A Cherokee County man is sentenced to 10 years in prison after police say he broke into a college student's apartment in 2016 and tried to attack her.

On Wednesday, Bryan Robertson, 40, of Tahlequah pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary for the October, 17, 2016 home invasion.

The student told News On 6, she'd never seen him before and was terrified as she ran through the apartment trying to get away from him.

Police say after Robertson was arrested, he tried to convince police the student was his wife.