Cold Temps, Freezing Drizzle Pushing Across Oklahoma

Grab the big coats and layer up. We’re moving back into some winter weather for the next few days as temps will take a big dive this morning and remain quite cold into the weekend and for a few days next week. Strong northwest winds will develop today post-frontal with gusts nearing 35 to 40 mph for a few hours this morning along with sustained winds from 20 to 30 mph. We’re right on the bubble for a wind advisory along and northwest of I-44. Some very light showers or drizzle may be possible this morning ahead of the front in a few spots as the strong lift with the trough moves across northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas. Once the front passes our area, drizzle may develop and transition to freezing drizzle and possibly some very light sleet as the front moves east. This time period will roughly be around the noon hour into early afternoon. Once the colder and deeper air arrives, any available moisture may transition to some light snow showers but this morning’s data quickly brings dry air into the system and greatly limits this possibility. Only light wintry mix accumulations would be expected in this scenario with a number of spots possibly remaining dry.

Another fast-moving upper wave may brush the region Saturday into Sunday with a few flurries but this will remain off the map yet the surface front will bring another shot of cold air into the area Saturday. A third system arrives Monday with more cold air for Tuesday along with a slight mention for some snow showers Monday. Cold air will remain through the middle of next week before a warming trend will commence by early next weekend.

The front is located across northwest Oklahoma at this hour (3 am) and will move across the metro region between 9 am and 10 am and clear The Muskogee to McAlester line around noon or so. South winds and mild temps will remain in place this morning with lower 50s before the front crosses the area with strong winds and falling temps. Most data support temps in the lower 30s by noon ( metro) and into the mid to upper 20s for the afternoon period. While the main and much stronger low-pressure area aloft is ejecting into the central and northern plains this morning with a broad area of advisory and warning criteria snow, the medium length upper trough will swing across the state by this afternoon and evening before clearing the state tonight.

Wind chill values will be significant later today with these values dropping into the upper teens by the noon hour and into the single digits tonight. Wind chills near zero to about 5 may also be present late Friday night into Saturday morning as the next front moves across the region. A short-term wind chill advisory may be required for a few hours Saturday morning for northeastern Oklahoma.

In summary, much colder air arrives today and brings frigid weather back to eastern Oklahoma. While not a major winter precip maker for our area, a few slick spots may develop for a short period after the frontal passage by midday to early afternoon. Accumulations of any type of wintery precip would be light, if any at all for some locations.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.