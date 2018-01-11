Tulsa Gasoline Prices Jump

Tulsa drivers will notice a big change in gas prices Thursday.

If you're one of those who needs to fill up, you'll be paying about 15 cents more than this time on Wednesday.

News On 6 checked around town and we're finding most gas stations are at around $2.29 a gallon.

The spike comes as oil prices hit a three-year high Wednesday. Oil is selling at more than $63 a barrel, the highest its been since December 2014.

This comes as the U.S. is actually producing fewer barrels of oil per day, likely because of the extreme cold weather throughout the country.