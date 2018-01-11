Crew Makes Moving Giant 'Scrubber' Through Tulsa Look Easy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Crew Makes Moving Giant 'Scrubber' Through Tulsa Look Easy

Image of the giant scrubber being moved through west Tulsa. The man who steers the back end of it can be seen in the foreground. Image of the giant scrubber being moved through west Tulsa. The man who steers the back end of it can be seen in the foreground.
Photo of the scrubber preparing to make a turn. Photo of the scrubber preparing to make a turn.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A moving crew demonstrated skill in moving a giant piece of oil field equipment through west Tulsa Thursday.

The piece of equipment is called a scrubber and was built by Cust-O-Fab in Sand Springs. The company says it 's going to the Port of Catoosa to be loaded on a barge on Friday. From there it will be transported to Lima, Ohio.

The moving crew said the rig weighs 600,000 pounds and it appears to be more than 100 feet long.

The rig includes a truck pulling a special platform at the front of the scrubber with dozens of steerable wheels, with a second platform at the rear and another truck pushing it from behind. A crewman sits on the rear platform to steer it. 

While we watched the crew made a turn at 41st Street West and Edison. Crew members temporarily removed two street signs, then expertly jockeyed the load around the corner, then put the signs back.

The crew is being escorted by the OHP and utility workers to help move power lines. 

News On 6 reporter Emory Bryan did a Facebook Live about the process: 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
