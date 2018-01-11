Mayor, Labor Commissioner Work To Improve City Of Tulsa Workplace Safety

The City of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma are teaming up to improve city workplace safety.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and the state Labor Commissioner held a news conference at City Hall Thursday.

They’re working together to protect and promote safety at work.

They hope to bring injury-incident numbers down to the single digits.

"Because at the end of the day, we all have the same goal. Our goal is to provide a safe workplace where our workers will go home at night to their families. And that's what this is all about," said Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor Melissa McLawhorn Houston.

Mayor Bynum said he hopes the partnership will serve as a model for the rest of the state.