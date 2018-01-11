Family Safely Evacuates Tulsa House Fire

Tulsa fire crews worked to put out flames in an east Tulsa home Thursday night.

Crews were called to 730 S. 142nd E. Ave around 7 p.m.

TFD said the family was home at the time, but were able to get out safely.

Firefighters said the cold temperatures and high winds made it hard to hook up hoses in order to fight the fire.

TFD said the fire started in the chimney.