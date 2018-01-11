Balloons Released In Remembrance Of Murdered Wagoner Co. Teen

Family and friends of a murdered 15-year-old boy gathered Thursday on the anniversary of his death.

Two men are behind bars charged with first-degree murder in connection with killing and burning the body of Brennon Davis one year ago.

A memorial still stands in the rural area of Wagoner County, where Brennon’s body was discovered.

Wednesday would've been his 16th birthday and on Thursday, family and friends remembered his young life that was cut too short.

The bitter cold and gusty conditions at Sequoyah Bay State Park echoed some of the emotions of family and friends of Brennon Davis.

As people held onto one another and hugged, they celebrated Brennon’s life with a balloon release.

"It means the world having everyone show up to support us and support him," said Brennon’s father, Douglas Durant.

Davis was just 15 when he was murdered last January.

Thursday, people came together, wrote notes of remembrance, and even shared a laugh.

"He's laughing cause were standing out here freezing our butts off," Durant said.

Durant said his son loved being outside.

"Everything was fishing, hunting, playing, and he loved to go fishing with his friends just video games everything," he said.

Something special about his son, Durant said, was his laughter.

"Everybody loved his laughter. He made everybody laugh. He lit up every room he went into. He had a smile his dimples everything about him," he said.

Durant said the outpouring of support from the community has been great but dealing with the loss of his son does not get any easier.

Prosecutors charged Joshua Herrington and Cody Thompson with Brennon’s murder.

Their trial is scheduled to begin in June.