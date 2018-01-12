Facebook To Overhaul News Feed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Facebook To Overhaul News Feed

MENLO PARK, California -

Your Facebook feed will soon start to look pretty different.

The social network said Thursday that it's overhauling the news feed prioritize posts from family and friends, as opposed to ones from brands and publishers.
That means fewer news articles, and more baby pictures a d status updates from your aunt or coworker.

"I'm changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.

He also acknowledged that the company's business could take a short-term hit as a result of the change -- but it was an important move to make anyway.

"By making these changes, I expect the time people spend on Facebook and some measures of engagement will go down. But I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable," he wrote. "And if we do the right thing, I believe that will be good for our community and our business over the long term too."

