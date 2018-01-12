Frigid Friday Across Eastern Oklahoma

The cold front zipped across the area yesterday morning and we’re stuck with the colder air for the next several days. We’ll have another front crossing the area later tonight into Saturday morning and another strong surge of arctic air Monday setting the stage for bitterly cold air Tuesday. A few stray flurries may be possible overnight across far northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas but the odds will remain very low. A small band of snow will be possible Monday as the stronger surge of arctic air arrives, but this also will remain a rather low chance. Our main focus will be the cold weather and impacts with north winds and wind chill values dropping into the single digits at times during the next few days.

The upper air flow will remain from the northwest for a few days. We have several weak waves that will drop down the plains, including one later tonight into Saturday morning, and another Sunday into Monday. The atmosphere appears top dry to support anything other than a few clouds tonight with some flurries. We’ll just bring the clouds across the area and skip the mention of any stray flurries floating down. The Sunday wave appears stronger and with slightly more moisture in the mid-levels. A band of snow is expected across the central plains and into the Missouri Valley Sunday night into Monday but should quickly thin-out and weaken before reaching northern Oklahoma. We’ll continue with a low mention of a few snow showers for Monday due to this feature. Another item of interest is the “on again-off again” solution from the GFS for Thursday. It’s been bringing, on occasion, a stout upper level wave across the state with some precipitation. The buf profiles would indicate snow yet the synoptic set-up also suggests southerly surface flow. I can only remember two times in the last 22 years I’ve seen accumulating snow with south winds. Not impossible, obviously, but rare. Of course, EURO is void of this solution with low well removed from the state. I’ll not include any precip mentions for Thursday with the uncertainty in the data.

Back to the future! Clouds have cleared from the west to east overnight and this should allow for sunshine today along with north winds near 10 to 15 mph. Temps will start this morning in the lower teens with wind chill values around zero to 7 before daytime highs reach upper 20s to lower 30s this afternoon. Saturday morning lows will be in the lower teens with wind chills near 3 to 5. North winds at 10 to 20 mph will remain through the day with highs near 28 to 30 with a few clouds. Sunday morning lows will be in the lower to mid-teens but southwest winds return and will bring highs nearing 40 or slightly above by afternoon. Monday morning starts in the mid to upper 20s and will finish with highs in the lower to mid-30s with partly cloudy sky and a chance for a few snow flurries or showers. Tuesday morning lows will be near 11 and wind chills near or slightly below zero. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid-20s with strong north winds. Wednesday morning lows will be near 11 with highs in the lower 30s along with sunshine and light winds. Thursday lows will be near 24 with highs in the lower 40s.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.