Stolen Property Tip Leads To Arrest Of Wagoner County Father, Daughter

Wagoner County deputies arrest a father and daughter on Thursday after getting a tip there were stolen weapons and a stolen truck at a rural home.

They are identified as David Lee Welch, 68 and 43-year-old Jennifer Renee Welch.

Deputies say they served a search warrant at a home on Highway 51B in the Porter/Tullahassee area.

Inside the home they recovered five stolen guns and outside, a stolen GMC pickup.

Deputies say both are convicted felons and were booked into jail on complaints including possession of firearms after a felony conviction and possession of a stolen vehicle.