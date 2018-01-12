Oklahoma Man Sentenced In Sex Trafficking Case

An Adair County man is sentenced to 40-years in prison for sexually abusing a northwest Arkansas boy, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith reports Brandon Jackson, 32, of Proctor also faced charges of rape.



An 11-year-old boy told police in June that he was molested for three years by Jackson, according to the release.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the charges of trafficking the boy across state lines for “sexual activity,” according to court documents.

He was indicted in July 2017.

“This sentencing is an excellent example of how the combined efforts of federal and state partners is used to combat the heinous crimes committed against our children,” Special Agent Thomas M. Annello who represents Homeland Security Investigations in Arkansas, as well as other several other states, stated in the release.