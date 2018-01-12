Woman Injured In Tulsa House Fire

Tulsa Fire say a woman is being treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire Friday morning.

Firefighters got the call just before 7:30 a.m. to the home near 25th and Quebec south of the Tulsa County Fairgrounds. They arrived to find smoke coming from the home.

Firefighter Andy Little says the woman was sitting in the driveway when fire trucks pulled up. He says she is expected to be OK.

Little says the fire was in the living room and spread to the attic before they were able to put it out..

No word yet on what caused the fire.