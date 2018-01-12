Tulsa Gymnastic Studio Holding Annual Event Celebrating Martin L - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Gymnastic Studio Holding Annual Event Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A non-profit is hosting its fifth-annual gymnastics competition in Tulsa this weekend.

Aim High Academy's "Dream Meet" started Friday at the Cox Business Center. Organizers said they expect more than 450 Oklahoma gymnasts to compete.

The competition is put on every year to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s life and legacy.

"His desire was for all kids – it didn’t matter where you came from, what your background was, he wanted all kids to be equal and have access to do anything in their life and be able to pursue their dreams,” said Aim High Academy Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Patterson.

You can get tickets at the door for $7 for adults and $4 for children. All proceeds benefit Aim High Academy.

The event goes through Sunday.

You can learn more about Aim High Academy online.

