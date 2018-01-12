Man Convicted Of Trying To Buy Baby For Sex To Spend Life In Prison

A man will spend life in prison after a jury convicted him of trying to buy a 5-month-old baby from a Seminole woman for sex.

A Pottawatomie County jury found James Smith guilty of manufacturing child pornography, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and more.

Smith still faces more charges in other counties.

The mother of the baby, Carmita O'Bryant, previously pled guilty and is serving 25 years in prison.