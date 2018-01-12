Ponca City Bank Robbery Suspect Sought - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ponca City Bank Robbery Suspect Sought

By Cole Poland, News9.com
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma -

Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed a Ponca City bank Friday afternoon.

The FBI says a white male walked into the RCB Bank at N 14th and Highland around 3 p.m. and left shortly thereafter in a red Buick sedan.

The suspect is described as having a skinny build and in his late 40s or early 50s. He wore a gray hoodie underneath black coveralls, a camouflage cap, and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect please contact FBI Oklahoma City at 405-290-7770.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for robbing a member bank.

