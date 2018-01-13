Woman 'Dances' Out Car Window During Tulsa Police Chase

Tulsa Police say a vehicle blew past an officer on Interstate 244 going more than 100 miles an hour early Saturday morning leading to a chase.

It started on I-244 eastbound at Yale around 1:20 a.m. when police say the driver passed the officer with a woman hanging out the passenger side window - dancing.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle but it sped up.

The chase ended when the vehicle was unable to navigate a turn at Admiral and Mingo and crashed. Police say the driver tried to run, but was arrested, and the passenger was taken to the hospital.