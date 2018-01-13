Arctic Air, Chance Of Snow In Store For Green Country

Arctic air has taken firm hold again across Green Country, with a frigid Saturday on the way and an additional surge of Arctic air soon to come!

Cloud cover this morning should give way to some periods of afternoon sun, but unfortunately that won’t help our temperatures much! We’ll struggle to get above freezing in most locations today with highs ranging from the upper 20s north of Tulsa to the mid 30s across southeast Oklahoma.

Wind chills will still be in the teens and 20s this afternoon thanks to a brisk north breeze, so bundle up!

A quick-moving upper-level disturbance will bring the chance for some brief light snow back into the picture – for at least a few of us – early Sunday morning. Dry air at the surface will likely limit what we actually see reach the ground, but areas northeast of Tulsa across far northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas will have the best chance to see some light snow and perhaps a dusting of accumulation Sunday morning.

Despite the chance for a few snowflakes Sunday morning, very few, if any, impacts are expected as temperatures should warm above freezing into the low 40s Sunday afternoon thanks to a warmer southwest breeze. Unfortunately, that’s the “warmest” we’ll likely get for the next several days!

Yet another reinforcing surge of Arctic air arrives on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, with temperatures back in the 30s and gusty north winds picking up for the day’s parades. Once again, areas primarily north of Tulsa could see a brief chance at flurries or light snow Monday afternoon, though again little to no accumulation is expected.

Areas of far southeast Oklahoma could also see some light snow Monday night.

The deep freeze will really take hold on Tuesday as we’ll struggle to get out of the lower 20s Tuesday afternoon! We’ll bottom out by Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits and wind chill values around zero. Yikes!

We do expect a gradual moderating trend by next Thursday and Friday as south winds return, hopefully pushing us back into the 40s and low 50s by the end of the week. But once again, until then we are stuck with some awfully cold weather the next several days!