OKC Crews Report Three Fatalities From House Fire

Three people were confirmed dead from a house fire in Oklahoma City, Saturday.

Crews initially responded to the scene near N. Blackwelder and NW 2nd St. after 4:00 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, crews reported the fire was aggressively attacking the two-story structure from the exterior. Firefighters took 30-40 minutes to bring the main body of the fire under control.

Crews reported discovering the deceased victim inside the structure, Saturday near noon.

Sadly, we must report that we have had our fourth fire fatality for 2018. While investigating a fire in the 200 block of N. Blackwelder from this morning, we have discovered a deceased fire victim inside. Firefighters searching for others now. This was a vacant home.11:38 am BF — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 13, 2018

Around 3 p.m., fire officials said they discovered two more bodies, a man and a woman, in the rubble.

Officials also responded to a fire at an adjacent home. Crews report one male victim was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters continued searching the debris and rubble of the original fire structure into Saturday. Damages to the structure are estimated at $43,000.

We'll keep this story updated with the latest.