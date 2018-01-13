Remains Of Body Found In Field, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Investigators are looking for clues after the gruesome discovery of skeletal remains in a Tulsa field.
    
Homicide detectives confirmed that the bones found in the field are those of a human. 

But who the person is still remains a mystery.

"We don't have anything to identify it. We found a shoe and a shirt," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker. 

Detectives are searching for anything that might help them figure out whose remains were found in this open field. 

"We haven't found anything to lead us to believe that shoe would not belong to the person that is skeletal right now," Walker said. 

Two people called 911 after finding a skull in a field near Pine Street and Highway 11 Saturday afternoon.

After searching the field for clues, investigators said a human rib cage and leg bones were also found.

"It's been here not years, but it's been here long enough to decompose. About 3 or 4 months," Walker said. 

The medical examiner and an anthropologist are working to find out who the remains belong to, while police examine missing person's cases.

"It is a big field but it's mostly just a field. No place for people to hang a tent out of the weather or out of the elements. It's just an unusual spot for bones to be found," Walker said. 

Walker said the skeleton could provide information on gender, age, height, even how the person died.

Meanwhile, those items found at the scene could prove important to solve a mystery in Tulsa.

"Right now, it's just a matter of recovering bones and getting enough to identify that person," Walker said. 

Right now, there are more questions than answers. 

It remains unclear who this person was, exactly when they died, or what caused their death.

