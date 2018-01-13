Fire Fatalities At Six So Far This Year In OKC - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Fire Fatalities At Six So Far This Year In OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three people were found in the rubble after an Oklahoma City house burnt to the ground Saturday. This marks six fire fatalities within the metro area in 2018.

“The winter months, not only do we have more fires, but the ones that we have can be a little bit more difficult,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

Saturday’s fire on Blackwelder took 40 minutes to contain.

“We did find our first victim at 11:25 a.m. this morning,” Fulkerson said. "This was an adult male."

Fire crews found two more dead bodies just hours later, belonging to a man and woman. The house was boarded up, but neighbors say homeless people often sleep inside the vacant building.

“They're just trying to stay warm,” Fulkerson said. "It's miserable. It's bitter cold." Fulkerson says that bitter cold has been a factor of many of the 37 fires in 2018. While this particular fire is still a mystery for investigators, it’s similar to the four fatal vacant home fires they had last year.

For the entirety of 2017, 10 people died in Oklahoma City fires. In 2018, six people have died in city fires so far.

“So far this year,” Fulkerson said, "we are not doing very well."

Smoke alarms for residential homes are available at any fires station. For vacant homes, Fulkerson recommends owners board them up well and make sure to check on them.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.