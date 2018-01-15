Woman Shot, Killed At Tulsa Convenience Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Shot, Killed At Tulsa Convenience Store

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A woman was shot and killed outside a Tulsa convenience store Monday morning.

Tulsa Police responded to a QuikTrip near 31st and Highway 169 around 4:15 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a woman around 20 or 30 years old dead in the parking lot.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said two vehicles arrived at the store Monday morning. He said the shooter got out of one of the vehicle, approached the second and fired once from what appeared to be a shotgun.

He said the shooter and another person drove from the scene westbound on 31st Street in a black four-door sedan.

Police said they believe the shooter and the victim knew each other and this wasn't random.

Walker said witnesses were able to give officers a good description of what happened. They are also trying to recover surveillance video from the store.

