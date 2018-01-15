Smoky Turkey Gumbo - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Smoky Turkey Gumbo

Gluten-free recipe from Weight Watchers

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp canola oil
  • 3 5-ounce turkey breast cutlets, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 ¼ tsp Cajun spice
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ tsp smoked sweet paprika
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes
  • 1 fresh thyme sprig
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 3 Tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  1. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sprinkle turkey with Cajun spice. Add half of turkey and cook, stirring often, until browned – about 5 minutes. Transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining turkey.
  2. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil to Dutch oven. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are softened – 5 minutes. Add garlic and paprika and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant – 30 seconds.
  3. Stir in broth, tomatoes, and thyme sprig and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened – about 8 minutes. Stir in turkey and salt and cook just until heated through – about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in parsley. Remove and discard thyme sprig.

