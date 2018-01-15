Thousands Mark 39th Year Of Tulsa's MLK Day Parade

Thousands of people braved the cold for Tulsa's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. It was the 39th year for the parade in Tulsa, and there were over 140 entries.

The theme for 2018 was "50 Years Later, The Dream Still Lives." This year marks the 50th anniversary of King's assassination.

It was a very cold morning - as usual - for the January parade. Tulsa businesses, citizens groups, schools and marching were well represented at the annual event

"This day means unity for a lot of people," said Evelyn McCollum, spectator. "I see more people come together, and I hope it's for more than just one day. Let it be unity from the heart."

The parade started over on MLK Boulevard, turned onto John Hope Franklin then Greenwood Avenue. News On 6 was represented by Craig Day, Alan Crone, Joseph Holloway, Von Castor and Darren Stephens.

There's a Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration concert starting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Vernon AME Church, 311 North Greenwood Avenue.

Admission is free.