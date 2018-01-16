Six Adults, 1 Juvenile Arrested After Wagoner County Drug Bust

Image courtesy of the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Mug shots of 6 arrested following drug bust. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page]

Wagoner County deputies arrest seven people following a drug bust near Broken Arrow.

Six adults and one juvenile were arrested Monday night after deputies served a search warrant at the home near Kenosha and 241st East Avenue.

At the home, investigators found eight grams of meth, four grams of marijuana, two guns, a stolen SUV and other drug paraphernalia.

Of those arrested, deputies identified Emily Yandell, Kimberly Pilkington, Chance Kroll, Brian Brown, Miranda Ree and Clinton Alexander.