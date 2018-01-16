Skiatook Police Train At Shooting Range In Below-Freezing Temperatures

A Green Country police department took advantage of the below-freezing temperatures for training exercises.

Skiatook Police officers said the cold weather is the perfect time to get out on the shooting range to help hone their skills.

The Skiatook Police Department shared a video on Facebook of officers training Monday night.

SPD said it's been doing quarterly training and annual qualifications for the past couple of weeks, but Monday night it was 20 degrees at the range.

The department said doing the shooting courses in the cold tests their firearms, equipment and their skills.