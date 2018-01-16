Tulsa Teen Stabbed Six Times In Critical Condition - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Teen Stabbed Six Times In Critical Condition

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for the person who stabbed a teenager early Monday morning.

Police said the victim is in critical condition and going into surgery.

It started just before 4:00 a.m. near 11th and Garnett. Police said the victim was hosting a party at his home when it happened.

Police said someone brought the suspect to the party with them and that he had been drinking before he got there.

Officers said the suspect argued with several people at the party and was asked to leave.

They said he got into it with the victim before they said the suspect stabbed the 17-year-old victim six times during the party.

Someone took the victim to a nearby Walgreens where EMSA found him and took him to the hospital.

The victim left with someone from the party.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call the police.

