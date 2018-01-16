Police: Tulsa Woman Stabs Boyfriend In Hand

Tulsa Police arrested an 18-year-old woman they stay stabbed her boyfriend in a domestic dispute.

Tehya Bryanna Mone Johnson is in jail on a complaint of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Officers said they were called to the Western Pines Apartments near Southwest Boulevard and West 23rd Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, January 16. They learned a couple got into an argument while visiting friends.

Johnson grabbed a large butcher knife and lunged at her boyfriend, stabbing him in the hand, a news release states. It was a large wound and considered serious, according to TPD.