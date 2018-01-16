Flu Closes Morris Public Schools For The Week

Morris Public Schools will not hold classes Wednesday through Friday due to the flu. The school system posted on Facebook that there are "excessive flu-related absence rates" among both students and staff.

Student absences rates were above 30 percent Tuesday, according to Dr. Chris Karch.

The high school basketball teams will compete in a county tournament. Wrestlers should consult coaches.

"We will resume school on Monday, and I ask that you please keep ill students at home when we return," the school posted.