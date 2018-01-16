Flu Closes Morris Public Schools For The Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Flu Closes Morris Public Schools For The Week


Morris Public Schools. Morris Public Schools.
MORRIS, Oklahoma -

Morris Public Schools will not hold classes Wednesday through Friday due to the flu. The school system posted on Facebook that there are "excessive flu-related absence rates" among both students and staff.

Student absences rates were above 30 percent Tuesday, according to Dr. Chris Karch.

The high school basketball teams will compete in a county tournament. Wrestlers should consult coaches.

"We will resume school on Monday, and I ask that you please keep ill students at home when we return," the school posted.

