Osage County Deputies Look For Man They Say Broke Into Trailer

Deputies in Osage County need help identifying the person they say broke into a trailer located on Highway 60.

The sheriff's office posted pictures on its Facebook page Tuesday, January 16.

Investigators say the break-in happened on a hunting lease west of Highway 60.

The man can be seen holding what look like bolt cutters while opening the door to the trailer.

If you recognize the man, call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.