Possible Animal Neglect Case Discovered In Tulsa County

Image of what appears to be dead chickens, from the TCSO Facebook page.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating what appears to be a case of animal neglect.

In a post on its Facebook page, the office says failure to provide animals with food, fresh water and shelter from the cold is against the law.

TCSO says deputies rescued two goats, a rooster and a chicken from a property near 96th St. North and Memorial today. Five other chickens were found dead, according to the post.

TCSO says it's investigating to determine if criminal charges will be filed. The surviving animals are now getting the care they need, according to the post.