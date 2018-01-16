4 Arrested In Okmulgee After Fight Leads To Drug Bust

A fight in a front yard led to the arrest of four people who now face drug charges.

Okmulgee deputies arrested Darren Bowling, Chad Moffett, Paula Poor and Charles Holatha on Monday.

Deputies say they got a search warrant for the home where they found marijuana, meth and prescription pills.

Investigators say that drug possession is a misdemeanor and not a felony. They're dealing with a revolving door of arrests.

Deputies say they were all booked into the Okmulgee County Jail.

Bond has not been set yet.