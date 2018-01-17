Meteor Lights Up Sky Over Michigan - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Meteor Lights Up Sky Over Michigan

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
DETROIT, Michigan -

The National Weather Service in Detroit said a flash seen over Michigan and the boom heard was not thunder or lightning, but instead a meteor. 

According to CBS Detroit, residents have been calling in to report what some describe as a boom or blast heard just after 8 p.m.

"Heard a boom and I kind of thought I felt something -- and my dog freaked out," one caller told the station.

NWS Detroit later tweeted the USGS reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake caused by the meteor.

Through a text alert to residents, Ingham County Emergency Management Update wrote "Multiple sources report that a fireball meteor was seen over the county earlier this evening. While many also reported an explosion, there is no indication that anything landed on the ground or caused damage. Most likely it was the boom of the meteor breaking apart. And that there is no need to call 911."

Michael Narlock, head of astronomy at Cranbrook Institute of Science, said Tuesday's incident appears to be what's considered a bolide meteor, which tends to be large and explodes in the atmosphere. Narlock adds that this incident is similar to the meteor that was seen over Russia in 2013.

They can be silent as they fall or they may make a crackling sound, Narlock adds. He says his colleagues reported hearing crackling. 

Narlock says bolide meteors move across the atmosphere, come apart and the likeliness of it falling and reaching Earth intact is rare.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.