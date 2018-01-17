OKC Thunder Look For 3-Game Streak

The Thunder have a chance to extend their current win streak to 3 games.

They'll try to make that happen against the Los Angeles Lakers, who won't have their star rookie available.

You certainly hope Dre's return will spark the team. Even though they've won the last two, OKC hasn't looked that great.

They would probably win without him Wednesday night, but they need Dre in game shape when they travel to play the Cavs this Saturday afternoon.

"He's cleared to play, but we'll see how it's going during the course of the game, but it's not like we're sitting there saying, 'hard cap this is all he's playing.' I think a lot's is going to depend on how he's feeling and what the medical staff says as he comes in and out of the game, where he's at," said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan.

"He's one of the premier defenders in our league. He does it at a high level, he's smart, he can guard multiple positions. It'll be that much more of a challenge with him out there," said Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton.

Not much luck for LA in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Steven Adams was a rookie the last time the Lakers won there.

OKC has won 10 straight home games over LA.

Brandon Ingram didn't play in LA's last game, but the 2nd year player will go Wednesday night.