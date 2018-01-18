Sand Springs School Counselor Recognized As An 'Impactful Teache - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs School Counselor Recognized As An 'Impactful Teacher'

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing are recognizing another "Impactful Teacher."

Alan Crone, Stacia Knight and Tess Maune of 6 in the Morning presented the award to Nick Hughes at Limestone Elementary School in Sand Springs.

Mr. Hughes has been a school counselor for 11 years. He says an experience with a counselor when he was a teen made him want to help others.

"I lost my mom when I was 18 and so she helped me through that really tough time and I actually got to thank her last year at a conference, so it was pretty neat to be able to give that back to her and say 'this is what your impact made on me,'" said Nick Hughes.

Nick gets a $250 VISA gift card to use however he'd like. 

His wife nominated him for the award, so he says he'll use some of that money to take her out to dinner.

Mullin Plumbing is also providing a one-year platinum air package valued around $500.

Nominate an "Impactful Teacher" here.

