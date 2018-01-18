Yukon Man Busted Again For Possessing, Distributing Child Porn - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Yukon Man Busted Again For Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
YUKON, Oklahoma -

A Yukon man awaiting sentencing on child pornography complaints was arrested again for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Canadian County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51-year-old Tracy Williams on Tuesday when they had learned he allegedly downloaded and shared another video showing an underage girl performing lewd acts.

Williams was just released from jail on Nov. 20 for a previous child porn case from August 2016.

According to a report, Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of child porn for the 2016 case and was released on his own recognizance, awaiting his sentencing date in February 2018.

About a month after his release, investigators with Canadian County’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division say they received another shared download of child porn from Williams’ computer.

“When I was told we’d received another heinous download from Williams, my first thought was, ‘I don’t believe you [can] fix these warped people, they just need to be locked up,’” said Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West.

After receiving the download, detectives served a search warrant at Williams’ home and say they two devices containing child porn. While at the home, authorities say Williams openly admitted to downloading and sharing the videos, according to the report.

While talking to investigators, the report states Williams said he did not appreciate being called a “monster” on television by then-Undersheriff West. West, who was present during the search, overheard Williams and asked, “So you’re not a monster?” To which Williams allegedly replied, “No, I just enjoy all God’s creations.”

“I believed Williams’ statement about enjoying ALL God’s creations was basically admittance without any remorse or shame that he was turned on by little girls.  Just that much more of a reason to believe he’s beyond rehabilitation, and a real threat to society,” West said.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail on two more counts of possession of child porn. His bond was set at $50,000 and he remains behind bars. A motion to increase the bond has been submitted by the Canadian County District Attorney.

