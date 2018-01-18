Bartlesville Woman, 72, Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting

Six officers served a search warrant on this home Wednesday night.

A woman died following an officer-involved shooting in Bartlesville Wednesday night. Two officers had non-life threatening wounds.

Police tell us 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend died after an officer shot her.

Bartlesville police were serving a search warrant near West 16th Street and South Maple Avenue, according to Captain Jay Hastings, BPD.

While officers were taking Mike Anthony Livingston into custody for drug complaints, they say a woman believed to be his mother started shooting at the officers. Police tell us one officer shot back, hitting her.

Hastings said Thursday that Townsend's weapon appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun but was found to be a high-powered pellet gun. Two officers were struck with "some type of projectile," he said.

One officer had an injury to their face, and the other had a leg injury. The officer with the facial wound is undergoing surgery to remove a projectile.

Livingston, 50, was taken to jail on drug and weapons charges, according to a news release.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into what happened. They will present the results of their investigation to the Washington County District Attorney.

The officers names have not been released.

Several officers with the Bartlesville police department do wear body cameras, but it’s unclear if they all do.