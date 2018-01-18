Bartlesville Woman, 72, Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting

Police tell us 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend died after an officer shot her. Two officers were injured after being hit by projectiles, police say.More >>
Police tell us 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend died after an officer shot her. Two officers were injured after being hit by projectiles, police say.More >>
Two Bartlesville Police officers and a woman were injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home Wednesday evening.More >>
Two Bartlesville Police officers and a woman were injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home Wednesday evening.More >>
Police tell us 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend died after an officer shot her. Two officers were injured after being hit by projectiles, police say.More >>
Police tell us 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend died after an officer shot her. Two officers were injured after being hit by projectiles, police say.More >>
Facebook is going to make it more difficult for you to know what's going on in northeast Oklahoma by showing you fewer local news stories in your news feed. Here's how to fix it.More >>
Facebook is going to make it more difficult for you to know what's going on in northeast Oklahoma by showing you fewer local news stories in your news feed. Here's how to fix it.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on