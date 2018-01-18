Tulsa Police: Fight Over Dog Feces Leads To Double Stabbing

Image of the scene of the incident.

Tulsa Police responded to a call of a double stabbing at a house in the 900 block of North Quaker. Officers say three people were arguing about picking up dog feces when one stabbed the others.

Police, Tulsa Fire and EMSA were on scene shortly after 1 p.m.

They learned two men were arguing over keeping the house clean of dog feces when one grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other man in the leg and arm. The man's wife joined the fight and got a laceration to her hand.

Neither wound was life threatening.

Both wounded people were taken to the hospital, and the third to the detective division for questioning.