BAPD Seeks Suspect In Package Theft

The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a January 10 package theft in a BA neighborhood.

BAPD said an officer was dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of South Lions Ave. for a reported package theft.

The witness said they last seen the suspect walking and pushing a wheelchair in the 1300 block of West Pittsburg Street at about 2:40 p.m.

Anyone with information about the man in the photos is asked to contact BA Detective Soergel at 918-451-8200, ext. 8784 or at isoergel@brokenarrowok.gov.