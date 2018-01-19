Muskogee Apartment Complex Infested With Bugs, Tenant Says

A Muskogee woman told News On 6 she can't even live in her apartment right now because there are so many bugs and cockroaches.

It's the same Arkansas company, Trinity Properties, which owns Country Club and The Woods Apartment complex that was reported to have a heating problem on Tuesday.

The bug problem at the Country Club complex has gotten so bad, some are moving.

In every direction you look, you will see bugs inside Shantrell Thompson's apartment.

"Little roaches, big roaches, little bed bugs, bed bug eggs, big bed bugs,” Thompson said.

Bugs are on the kitchen counter, the wall, floor, and ceiling. Then there's what you don't see, those bed bugs.

"They don't just bite you, they eat you up like they bite you, bite you, bite you, bite you. It's horrible,” Thompson said.

Shantrell claims since November she complained to the property manager several times and an exterminator only treated her unit once.

Shantrell Thompson: “You'll call the office and make a complaint and it's like they don't hear you or if they do hear you they don't care,” she said.

And it's not just Shantrell. News On 6 went door-to-door talking with others.

Each person said they also have bed bugs and roaches in their apartments.

News On 6 was able to reach the owner by phone.

“We haven't been in all the units so I can't attest to exactly how many there is but I do know it's a problem,” said owner Justin Shoup.

It’s enough of a problem that Shoup considers it an outbreak.

“In the vacant ones specifically there is an infestation of roaches,” Shoup said.

He said treatment will take two to three months which is too long for Shantrell. She plans on moving as soon as possible.

"We can't live here period. If we go to sleep we're getting ate up, if we're up we are fighting roaches it's just disgusting," she said.

In response to our stories on Muskogee’s Trinity Properties, there will be an open meeting for residents of all of their properties this coming Monday at the Shady Hollow leasing office.

Several company directors will be there to address resident concerns.

Trinity also released this statement addressing the bug problem:

In the United Sates, bed bugs have become an epidemic. 15 years ago only 25% of pest professionals had actually performed a treatment on bed bugs and that number is up to 99.6% in 2015 with no sign of change anytime soon. As a property management company, we rely heavily on our residents to let us know when something isn’t right. Without communication from them, we don’t know that there is an issue. Since we have assumed management, we have spent almost $11,000 in pest control at our Muskogee properties alone. Our goal is always to remedy any situation like this quickly. We have also brought in experts in their field from Arkansas to work on our properties to ensure a thorough, effective but quick solution. The resident that reported the issue with pests in her apartment reported it on 11/27. By 11/30 we had our pest control called out to her apartment for a treatment and a second treatment was completed on 12/14/2017. When we don’t hear back from a resident after 2 treatments we believe that the problem has been remedied. With the epidemic not getting any better, I have included some tips for everyone to protect themselves below.

Check secondhand furniture, beds, and couches for any signs of bed bug infestation before bringing them home.

Use a protective cover that encases mattresses and box springs to eliminate many hiding spots. The light color of the encasement makes bed bugs easier to see. Be sure to purchase a high quality encasement that will resist tearing and check the encasement regularly for holes.

Reduce clutter in your home to reduce hiding places for bed bugs.

Vacuum frequently to remove any successful hitchhikers.

Be vigilant when using shared laundry facilities. Transport items to be washed in plastic bags (if you have an active infestation, use a new bag for the journey home). Remove from dryer directly into bag and fold at home. (A dryer on high heat can kill bed bugs.)

If you live in a multi-family home, try to isolate your unit by:

Installing door sweeps on the bottom of doors to discourage movement into hallways.

Sealing cracks and crevices around baseboards, light sockets, etc., to discourage movement through wall voids.

Trinity Multifamily also works very closely with Muskogee Housing Authority to ensure that any issues that may not have been reported by residents and taken care of are fixed as a priority as inspections are completed. Our goal is to continue to strengthen our relationship with our residents, Muskogee Housing and the City of Muskogee. Every resident of Muskogee was given notice today of an open meeting that will be held on Monday January 22, 2018 for any resident that would like to come speak with our Area Director, Regional Director and VP of Property Management to share their concerns so that we may work together to solve any and all issues at our Muskogee properties. I have included the notice that went to our residents as well."

- Trinity Multifamily