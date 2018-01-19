Silver Alert Issued For Man Last Seen In Tulsa

Creek Nation Lighthorse Officers are looking for James Dickerson.

They say the 54-year-old man was last seen at a Doctors office at 8222 S. Harvard around 2 p.m.

Police say Dickerson drives a 2005 blue Chevy van with OK plate: B1B10. They say it has several stickers on the back.

Police say Dickerson has Parkinson's, diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, and the onset of dementia, and takes medications for all of them.

If you have any information, contact police.