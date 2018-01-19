Police: Shooting At A Tulsa Home Turns Out To Be False

Four people are in the Tulsa County jail for outstanding felony warrants after police say officers responded to what they are called a "bogus shooting" call at a Tulsa home.

Police say when they got to 6th and Atlanta just after 6 p.m., they found out it was not a shooting and there was no victim.

What police did find was 23 people inside the home.

"Because we were so familiar with this residence that we kinda, couple of us talked amongst ourselves that we felt it was more than likely not going to be what the caller said it was going to be," said Tulsa Police Cpl. Wyett Poth.

Police believe someone inside the home called for police because they were mad at someone else who was inside the home.

The names of the four people taken into custody were not released.